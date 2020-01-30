2nd coronavirus in state confirmed



FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, a health surveillance officer monitors passengers arriving at the Hong Kong International airport in Hong Kong. A preliminary investigation into viral pneumonia illnesses sickening dozens of people in and around China has identified the possible cause as a new type of coronavirus, state media said Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. In Hong Kong, 15 patients with symptoms of respiratory illness were being treated as of Sunday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) will hold a press conference at 1 pm, Thursday, after the discovery of a second confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.

Officials say an area woman infected with novel coronavirus has infected her husband. It’s the first person-to-person spread of the disease in the United States the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The woman, who is in her 60s, recently traveled to Wuhan, China, to take care of her sick father. Her husband did not travel to China.

The woman is currently under quarantine at a suburban Chicago medical center. Her husband is hospitalized in stable condition, but health officials did not say where.

Health screenings continue at O’Hare Airport for those coming in from China. Symptoms of the deadly virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.