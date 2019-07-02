2nd arrest in fatal shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A second man has been arrested in connection with an April murder. Monday, 22-year old Tavares Mitchell was arrested in Chicago on a Vermilion County warrant for aggravated battery and mob action.

The charges stem from an incident April 24, 2019, in which Roosevelt Anderson, Jr., was shot and killed. Mitchell is in Cook County awaiting extradition. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Just days after Anderson was killed, 21-year old Denzel Aldridge was arrested on an active IDOC warrant for parole violations and further charged with aggravated battery with a firearm for Anderson’s shooting.

Authorities say the shooting was the result of a physical fight between several men. No word if any other arrests are expected.

