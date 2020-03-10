$25,000 reward in case of postal theft

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who committed an armed robbery of a letter carrier in Chicago, January 17. It happened in the 4900-block of West Superior Street, about 11 am.

The suspects fled in a 2019 white Toyota Camry with orange Illinois dealer license plates. The suspects are described as male, black. One has a dark complexion, mid-20s, 6′, 200 lbs. He was wearing a gray/silver hooded jacket, blue jeans and army fatigue-colored face mask. The second suspect has a light brown complexion, mid-20s, 5’10”, 165 lbs. He was wearing a black coat and hooded jacket, black jeans and black face mask.





If you can identify the suspects, you should not approach or try to apprehend them on your own. Contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and ask for “law enforcement.” All information is kept strictly confidential.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Law Enforcement

(877) 876 – 2455

Case #2989090