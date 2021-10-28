2021 Trunk-or-Treat locations, dates & times

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People who do not want to participate in late trick-or-treat activities on Sunday can attend a trunk-or-treat event instead.

Many places in central Illinois have published a few dates and times for local trunk-or-treat events.

October 29

Charleston

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Scare at the Square

651 Jackson Avenue

Mattoon

Time: 5 – 8 p.m.

Downtown Mattoon

October 30

Champaign

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Bridge Church

1906 West Bradley Avenue

Tolono

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

West Side Park

408 Holden street

Decatur

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Decatur

859 North Jasper Street

Danville

Time: 4 -6 p.m.

Vermillion Regional Airport

22633 North Bowman Avenue #1

October 31

Urbana

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Lincoln Square Mall

125 Lincoln Square

Urbana

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church

2200 South Philo Road

Champaign

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Meadowbrook Community Church

1902 South Duncan Road

Champaign:

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church in Champaign

302 West Church Street

Decatur

Time: 3 -5 p.m.

Life Foursquare Church

2954 West Ash Avenue

Mt. Zion

Time: 2 -4 p.m.

Mt. Zion United Methodist Church

1220 West Main Street

Danville

Time: 3 – 5 p.m.

Vermilion Heights Christian Church

725 Oakwood Avenue

Effingham

Time: 7:30 a.m.

Effingham High School

1301 Grove Avenue