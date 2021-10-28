2021 Trunk-or-Treat locations, dates & times

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People who do not want to participate in late trick-or-treat activities on Sunday can attend a trunk-or-treat event instead.
Many places in central Illinois have published a few dates and times for local trunk-or-treat events.
October 29
Charleston
Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Scare at the Square
651 Jackson Avenue
Mattoon
Time: 5 – 8 p.m.
Downtown Mattoon
October 30
Champaign
Time: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Bridge Church
1906 West Bradley Avenue
Tolono
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
West Side Park
408 Holden street
Decatur
Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Decatur
859 North Jasper Street
Danville
Time: 4 -6 p.m.
Vermillion Regional Airport
22633 North Bowman Avenue #1
October 31
Urbana
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Lincoln Square Mall
125 Lincoln Square
Urbana
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
2200 South Philo Road
Champaign
Time: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Meadowbrook Community Church
1902 South Duncan Road
Champaign:
Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church in Champaign
302 West Church Street
Decatur
Time: 3 -5 p.m.
Life Foursquare Church
2954 West Ash Avenue
Mt. Zion
Time: 2 -4 p.m.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church
1220 West Main Street
Danville
Time: 3 – 5 p.m.
Vermilion Heights Christian Church
725 Oakwood Avenue
Effingham
Time: 7:30 a.m.
Effingham High School
1301 Grove Avenue