2021 Trick-or-Treat hours in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The cities of Champaign and Urbana and Champaign County have set Trick-or-Treat hours for Halloween, along with tips to make the holiday safer for everyone.

Officials said trick-or-treating in Champaign and Urbana will be held on October 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. Area residents are encouraged to take appropriate health and safety precautions, including avoiding large groups and practicing social distancing.

In consultation with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, the following safety tips are recommended for those who choose to participate in trick-or-treating:
• Individuals participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy, should practice social distancing and avoid spending time in large crowds whenever possible
• Face coverings are optional when trick-or-treating outdoors but should be worn for any events held indoors. A costume mask, such as those worn for Halloween, is not a substitute for a face covering. If face coverings are worn under costume masks, please ensure this does not create breathing problems, and if so, discard the costume mask
• Alcohol-based hand sanitizer should be carried and used frequently
• Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be consumed until after participants wash their hands. As always, a parent or guardian should check all candy to make sure it is securely wrapped and safe to consume

