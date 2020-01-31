2020 State Fair Grandstand Line-up

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The first round of concerts for the 2020 Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage have been announced.









Both established artists and emerging stars will take the stage performing music from country anthems to party tunes to popular hip-hop to alternative rock and legendary post-grunge to a Neil Diamond Tribute show.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 25 during the Illinois State Fair’s “Corndog Kickoff” special event. Fair dates are August 13 – 23.

2020 Illinois State Fair Grandstand Line-up:

KANE BROWN

Friday, August 14

Track: $58

Tier 1: $48

Tier 2: $43

Tier 3: $38

TOBY KEITH W/CRAIG MORGAN

Sunday, August 16

Track: $59

Tier 1: $49

Tier 2: $44

Tier 3: $39

The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

Monday, August 17

FREE

CHRIS YOUNG W/SCOTTY McCREERY & PAYTON SMITH

Tuesday, August 18

Track: $47

Tier 1: $37

Tier 2: $32

Tier 3: $27

LL COOL J

Wednesday, August 19

Track: $47

Tier 1: $37

Tier 2: $32

Tier 3: $27

Puddle of Mudd with Fuel, Trapt & Tantric

Thursday, August 20

Standing room only track or Grandstand seating: $12