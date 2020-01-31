2020 State Fair Grandstand Line-up

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The first round of concerts for the 2020 Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage have been announced.
Both established artists and emerging stars will take the stage performing music from country anthems to party tunes to popular hip-hop to alternative rock and legendary post-grunge to a Neil Diamond Tribute show.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 25 during the Illinois State Fair’s “Corndog Kickoff” special event. Fair dates are August 13 – 23.
2020 Illinois State Fair Grandstand Line-up:
KANE BROWN
- Friday, August 14
- Track: $58
- Tier 1: $48
- Tier 2: $43
- Tier 3: $38
TOBY KEITH W/CRAIG MORGAN
- Sunday, August 16
- Track: $59
- Tier 1: $49
- Tier 2: $44
- Tier 3: $39
The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond
Monday, August 17
FREE
CHRIS YOUNG W/SCOTTY McCREERY & PAYTON SMITH
- Tuesday, August 18
- Track: $47
- Tier 1: $37
- Tier 2: $32
- Tier 3: $27
LL COOL J
- Wednesday, August 19
- Track: $47
- Tier 1: $37
- Tier 2: $32
- Tier 3: $27
Puddle of Mudd with Fuel, Trapt & Tantric
Thursday, August 20
Standing room only track or Grandstand seating: $12