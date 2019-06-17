2019 Founder’s Day of Caring

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — WCIA 3 News is partnering with several communities today for our annual “Founder’s Day”.
Each year, Nexstar Media Group sets aside one day for the entire company to give back to their communities.
We created four projects this year to benefit the community.
- Champaign Park District – Scott Park Clean Up
- Urbana Park District – Garden Pavilion in Meadowbrook Park
- Decatur Park District – Rock Garden at Nelson Park
- Danville Park District – Beautification Project
We have around 50 volunteers this year working between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Here is a look at our efforts in 2019.
In our 2018 nationwide effort, Nexstar Media Group staff members built 7 homes, packed and sorted more than 220,000 pounds of food, served almost 100,000 meals, and raised more than $208,000.