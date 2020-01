CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city continues to be a great place to live, work and play. For 2019, the Building Safety Division processed more than $2.5 million in construction permits.

It makes 2019 the second highest year on record behind 2007 with $305 million. The figure represents 3,047 permits including 489 building permits and 2,558 mechanical permits. There were also 2,512 plan reviews and 9,238 inspections last year.