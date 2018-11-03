2018 Video Voter Guide: IL-13’s Congressional Race

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Incumbent Republican Rodney Davis is running for a fourth consecutive term in Congress, but faces his toughest re-election contest yet from Democrat Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan.

1) What effect did the tax cuts have on the economy and what specific action would you take to change the tax code?

2) How can you guarantee coverage for pre-existing conditions without raising health care insurance prices on everyone?

3) What impact do you think “dark money” is having on American politics, and what should Congress do about it?

4) Do you believe securing our borders should be a top priority for Illinois voters ? How do you believe the country can maintain its humanitarian reputation while addressing security risks?

5) How has President Trump done in the first half of his term?

