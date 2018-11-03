2018 Video Voter Guide: Governor's Race
Democrat J.B. Pritzker sets funding record in bid to unseat Republican Governor
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — After a bruising first term in office that featured years of budget gridlock, incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner faces a daunting path to reelection. Billionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzker has flooded the airwaves with ads, aided by his record $171.5 million in donations to his own campaign. The two rivals at the top of the ticket have squared off over the benefits of a flat income tax versus a progressive structure.
Libertarian candidate Grayson ‘Kash’ Jackson, previously known as Benjamin Winderweedle, will also appear on the ballot. If he can reach five percent at the polls, Jackson could secure ballot access for Libertarian candidates statewide in future elections.
State Senator Sam McCann is also running under the ‘Conservative Party’ banner, a party he formed to defect from Governor Rauner’s Republican Party. McCann repeatedly declined or ignored multiple requests to participate in this voter guide, citing complaints with press coverage he deemed unfair.
What is the single biggest problem facing the state of Illinois over the next four years, and how would you fix it?
Democrats held a super majority in Springfield from 2014 to 2016. If this Blue Wave election happens, and Democrats hold a super majority again from 2018 to 2020, how will that impact your ability to govern and what can you promise voters you can accomplish in that scenario?
What direction was the state of Illinois headed going into the 2014 election and how has that changed over the last four years?
At our current income tax rate, the state is bringing in roughly 20 to 21 billion dollars in personal income tax. Back in 2014, when we were paying down our bills, the state was bringing in 23.5 billion in personal income tax. How much money does the state need to collect in personal income tax to balance our budget AND pay down our unpaid bills? Is 21 billion dollars enough?
You’ve made a lot of proposals in this campaign. Some of them will cost money. Which of them will you accomplish in Year One of the upcoming term?
