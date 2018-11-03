2018 Video Voter Guide: Governor's Race

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — After a bruising first term in office that featured years of budget gridlock, incumbent Republican Bruce Rauner faces a daunting path to reelection. Billionaire Democrat J.B. Pritzker has flooded the airwaves with ads, aided by his record $171.5 million in donations to his own campaign. The two rivals at the top of the ticket have squared off over the benefits of a flat income tax versus a progressive structure.

Libertarian candidate Grayson ‘Kash’ Jackson, previously known as Benjamin Winderweedle, will also appear on the ballot. If he can reach five percent at the polls, Jackson could secure ballot access for Libertarian candidates statewide in future elections.

State Senator Sam McCann is also running under the ‘Conservative Party’ banner, a party he formed to defect from Governor Rauner’s Republican Party. McCann repeatedly declined or ignored multiple requests to participate in this voter guide, citing complaints with press coverage he deemed unfair.