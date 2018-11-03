2018 Video Voter Guide: Attorney General’s Race

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Republican Erika Harold, an attorney from Champaign, and Democrat Kwame Raoul, a State Senator from Chicago, are running to replace the longtime Attorney General Lisa Madigan as the state’s top lawyer.
Libertarian Bubba Harsey is also on the ballot, but could not be reached to participate in this voter guide.
The following five questions were provided to the candidates in advance:
What is the single biggest problem facing the Office of Attorney General over the next four years, and how would you fix it?
Would you support or advocate for legislation that requires state lawmakers to submit to Freedom of Information Act requests? Why or why not?
How would you respond if the state or federal government sought to either wholly overturn or partially diminish current access to or funding for abortion procedures?
Is it ever appropriate for a State Attorney General to investigate or prosecute a sitting public official of any party? What is the determining factor in your decision?
In a legal dispute between a public union which represents state employees and the state of Illinois which is comprised of its citizens, how do you decide which party to represent?