20-year old found in car in river

KANKAKEE, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A 20-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Kankakee River Thursday. About 9 am, police were called to the scene for a car crashing through a guardrail and into the river near the Schuyler Avenue Bridge.

The body of Nasir Douglas, 20, of Bradley, was recovered inside the vehicle after a day-long search on the river. He was pronounced dead about 5 pm.

There’s speculation the crash may not have been an accident. Video from a nearby business shows what’s believed to be Douglas’ car speeding through an intersection and blowing through a red light heading toward the river.

Before finding the car, crews say they focused on an area where drone images showed gasoline in the water. An autopsy will be performed Friday to determine the cause and manner of death.