CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons announced the emergency closure of 20 polling locations in the area ahead of the April 4 election.
Ammons said the closures are due to the lack of trained election judges needed for the Consolidated Election. Closed locations include:
- Bible Baptist Church
- Curtis Road Church
- Plumbers and Pipefitters
- River Valley
- Rantoul Youth Center
- Sadorus Village Hall
- Living Word Church
- Illini Hillel
- Siebel Center for Design
- Florida Ave. Residence Hall
- Illinois St. Residence Hall
- Mellon Administration Building
- Pennsylvania Ave. Baptist Church
- Philo Road Church
- Free Methodist Church
- Bresnan Meeting Center
- Vineyard Church
- Douglas Library Annex
- WorkNet
- CUMTD
Reassigned polling locations near the closed locations include:
- Carpenter’s Union
- First Christian Church
- Savoy Recreation Center
- City of Fisher
- The Gathering Place Church
- Ivesdale Fire Station
- Prince of Peace Church
- The ARC
- Twin City Church
- Illini Union
- Holy Cross
- St. Matthew Lutheran Church
- Windsor Road Church
- Leonhard Recreation Center
- Mt. Olive Church
- Church of the Living God
- Parkland College
- Brookens Administration Center
“While these closures are not ideal, I’m relieved that these are the only closures we had to make for this election,” said Ammons. “Election authorities around the state and country are facing the same critical issue, a dwindling election judge pool. While it’s too late to train and be assigned to a polling location for this election, we encourage everyone who is interested in serving to sign up in preparation for the 2024 Election Cycle. If we don’t see a significant increase in Republican judges, we will be faced with the same problem again in 2024.”
Ammons also reminds everyone that all polling locations are vote centers, and any eligible voter can vote at any polling location during early voting or on Election Day.
More information about being an election judge or signing up and serving for future elections can be found here.