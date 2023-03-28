CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons announced the emergency closure of 20 polling locations in the area ahead of the April 4 election.

Ammons said the closures are due to the lack of trained election judges needed for the Consolidated Election. Closed locations include:

Bible Baptist Church

Curtis Road Church

Plumbers and Pipefitters

River Valley

Rantoul Youth Center

Sadorus Village Hall

Living Word Church

Illini Hillel

Siebel Center for Design

Florida Ave. Residence Hall

Illinois St. Residence Hall

Mellon Administration Building

Pennsylvania Ave. Baptist Church

Philo Road Church

Free Methodist Church

Bresnan Meeting Center

Vineyard Church

Douglas Library Annex

WorkNet

CUMTD

Reassigned polling locations near the closed locations include:

Carpenter’s Union

First Christian Church

Savoy Recreation Center

City of Fisher

The Gathering Place Church

Ivesdale Fire Station

Prince of Peace Church

The ARC

Twin City Church

Illini Union

Holy Cross

St. Matthew Lutheran Church

Windsor Road Church

Leonhard Recreation Center

Mt. Olive Church

Church of the Living God

Parkland College

Brookens Administration Center

“While these closures are not ideal, I’m relieved that these are the only closures we had to make for this election,” said Ammons. “Election authorities around the state and country are facing the same critical issue, a dwindling election judge pool. While it’s too late to train and be assigned to a polling location for this election, we encourage everyone who is interested in serving to sign up in preparation for the 2024 Election Cycle. If we don’t see a significant increase in Republican judges, we will be faced with the same problem again in 2024.”

Ammons also reminds everyone that all polling locations are vote centers, and any eligible voter can vote at any polling location during early voting or on Election Day.

More information about being an election judge or signing up and serving for future elections can be found here.