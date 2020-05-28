2 women face drug/weapons charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two women are in police custody after authorities responded to a call for a physical disturbance. It happened about 6:30 pm, Wednesday, in the 300-block of West State, Jacksonville.

Officers determined shots may have been fired in the area and secured the scene as well as several people. Detectives obtained and served a search warrant on the residence. They recovered a gun, controlled substance and cannabis.

29-year old Katrina Wallace faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and manufacture/delivery of cannabis.

  • Katrina Wallace
  • Kayleigh Horrighs

19-year old Kayleigh Horrighs faces charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of cannabis and not having a valid FOID card.

