UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two UI students were arrested on drug charges about 8:40 am, Wednesday, at a home in the 400-block of South Fifth Street.

Emad Shehata and Abrar Siddiqui, both 20, are charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

A search warrant was served after a task force investigation. Authorities say more than one kilogram of cannabis and drug-packaging supplies were seized.