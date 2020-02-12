2 UI professors awarded fellowships

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two UI professors have been awarded recipients of the 2020 Sloan Research Fellowship. Physics professor Barry Bradlyn and electrical and computing engineering professor Zhizhen Zhao are two of 126 chosen as extraordinary early career researchers.

Barry Bradlyn

Photo: Fred Zwicky

Zhizhen Zhao

Photo: L. Brian Stauffer

Since 1955, the honor recognizes scholars in the U.S. and Canada “whose creativity, leadership, and independent research achievements make them some of the most promising researchers,” according to a press release.

Nearly 1,000 researchers are nominated annually for 126 fellowship slots. Winners received a two-year, $75,000 fellowship which can be spent to advance the fellow’s research.