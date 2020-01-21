2 trapped on roof of apartment fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews responded to an early morning fire. It happened about 1:15 am, Tuesday, in the 1200-block of South 7th Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire from the second floor of the structure and two men trapped on the roof. More than two dozen crew were called to the two alarm fire.

One firefighter was hurt during the fight and was treated and released from the hospital. The residents trapped on the roof were treated, but declined to go to the hospital.

Four adults have been displaced when three apartments were damaged. Officials say the cause was accidental and started in the range.