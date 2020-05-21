2 teens wounded in drive-by shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a double shooting. It happened about 8 pm, in the 900-block of Fowler.

Two males, 15 and 17, were found with gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials say the boys were in the 1600-block of East Fairchild when shots were fired at a group of people, and wounded the victims. Both are reportedly in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250