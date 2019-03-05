2 students named best in the country!

Local News

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two Lincoln College students are the best in the country.

Nik Jackson and Adam Hoffman were honored as Best Men's Baseketball Play-by-Play at the 79th annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference.

They were recognized as best in the nation among college radio broadcasters Saturday, March 2, in New York City.

