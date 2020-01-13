2 sought in 2 thefts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for help in two retail thefts. They happened within 30 minutes of each other Saturday. The first was at TMobile, in the 2500-block of North Prospect and the second was at Disc Replay, in the 2000-block of North Prospect.

A man and woman are believed to be responsible for both incidents. More than $3,000 of cellphones and a tablet were taken.

Suspects in 2 weekend retail thefts

The male suspect is black, in his 20s. He wore a white stocking cap, pink-and-black Looney Tunes jacket, light-washed jeans and earrings in both ears.



Male suspect in 2 weekend retail thefts



The female suspect is black, in her 20s. She wore a navy blue coat, distressed jeans and carried a brown or yellow purse. She had long, braided hair in a ponytail. Images were caught on surveillance video.



Female suspect in 2 weekend retail thefts

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com