2 sought for shots fired

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for tips regarding a recent shooting. It happened about 7:20 pm, Saturday, June 8, in the 800-block of Romine, in Urbana.

Two men struck a house and vehicle when firing guns in an alleyway. The males are black, between 18 – 25 years old and fled on foot westbound.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com