2 separate domestic battery arrests

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two area men face charges of domestic battery in separate incidents.

39-year old Christopher Peoples was arrested about 8:30 pm, Friday, in the 2200-block of Charleston Avenue. Authorities say during a domestic dispute, Peoples kicked a woman, got on top of and choked her. A parole warrant was also issued for Peoples in connection to the event.

29-year old Colton Pettyjohn was arrested about 11 pm, Friday, in the 3500-block of Marion Avenue. Authorities say during a domestic dispute, Pettyjohn shoved a woman to the floor multiple times then broke her cellphone to keep her from calling police. He’s also accused of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.