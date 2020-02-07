2 search warrants yield 3 drug arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Three men face drug charges after authorities served two separate search warrants.

40-year old Jeffery Walker is accused of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and a parole violation. Authorities say they served a search warrant at a home in the 1800-block of East Edwards Wednesday. Officials recovered a significant amount of heroin, fentanyl and money.

Jeffery Walker

Shedrick Jackson

Cory Jones

Thursday, a search warrant was served at a home in the 200-block of South Paul. Authorities say they recovered a large amount of cocaine, heroin and a firearm. 42-year old Shedrick Jackson and 47-year old Cory Jones were taken into custody.

Jackson is accused of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Jones faces the same charge in addition to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrests including Springfield Police narcotics officers and the Emergency Response Team, members of the Central Illinois Enforcement Group and the Drug Enforcement Administration.