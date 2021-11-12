2 people arrested in relation to multiple burglaries

LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in relation to multiple burglaries to motor vehicles that occurred in the towns of Saybrook, Arrowsmith, Colfax, LeRoy, DeLand, Weldon, Roanoke, Benson and Washburn between Oct. 15 and 28.

Sheriff’s Departments in McLean, DeWitt, Piatt, and Woodford Counties, and police departments in LeRoy and Colfax, did a cooperative investigation on this case.

On Nov. 10, the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant for a vehicle and residence in Normal. Woodford Co. deputies requested assistance from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and LeRoy and Colfax police departments in serving the warrant. Stolen property from each jurisdiction was recovered at this residence.

Law enforcement in McLean County said they arrested two individuals on Nov. 10 on preliminary charges: 23-year-old Jerimiah Morrissey for possession of stolen property, burglary and possession of ammunition by a felon, and 25-year-old Angel Roden for possession of stolen property, burglary and possession of ammunition without a FOID.

Morrissey and Roden were lodged in the McLean County Jail pending a bond hearing. A bond hearing occurred on Nov. 12. Morrissey’s bond was set at $50,000 (10%) and Roden’s bond was set at $25,000 (10%). Additional charges are anticipated to be filed by prosecutors in McLean, DeWitt, Piatt, and Woodford counties.

The involved law enforcement agencies ask the public to lock their vehicles, garages and businesses; not leave valuables in vehicles; and to maintain a listing of serial numbers of valuables. Officers also encourage members of the public to make use of quality video security cameras to protect their property.

Anyone who has information pertinent to this investigation or may have purchased tools or hunting equipment from either of these two individuals at a yard sale on Shelbourne Dr. in Normal should contact either LeRoy Police Chief Jason Williamson at 309-962-3310 or McLean County Sheriff’s Dept. Det. Bryan Hanner at 309-888-5063.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible. According to them, arrests are made on the basis of probable cause and arrested individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

No other information will be released at this time.