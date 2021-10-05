2 people arrested after hit-and-run crash

Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Conservation Police announced Tuesday that two people from Bloomington were arrested in relation to a hit and run crash on June 26.

According to police officers, CPO Aumus was conducting traffic control for a flooded roadway on Route 54 when his police car, with emergency light-activated, was hit by another car at around 1 a.m. This car quickly fled the scene.

Officers said after an in-depth, lengthy investigation, a 40-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges including obstructing justice, leaving the scene of a property damage traffic crash, failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. They also arrested a 40-year-old man. He was charged with obstructing justice.