2 new troopers on duty

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two new troopers are patrolling the state’s streets. Trooper Tylor Barber and Trooper Robert Kraemer joined the ranks at the end of October and, having finished the Field Training Program, are now assigned to District 22 Patrol.

Trooper Tylor Barber & Trooper Robert Kraemer

Courtesy: Illinois State Police

Trooper Barber has worked as a dispatcher, patrol officer for the Marion Police Department and a firefighter/EMT for Carterville Fire. He received the Bureau of Training Award while attending the ISP Academy.

Trooper Kraemer served in the Army National Guard deploying to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, served as a deputy in DeKalb County, Georgia, and a patrol and K-9 officer at the Marion Police Department.