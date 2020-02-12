2 men in custody for felony child porn possession; separate incidents

Breaking News
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police arrested two Joliet men for felony possession of child pornography in separate incidents.

Thursday, February 6, 21-year old Deon Wallace was arrested when investigators served a search warrant at a home after an IP address was linked to the residence. Officials say the IP address was associated with images, identified as child pornography, to a Snapchat account belonging to Wallace. Wallace was arrested on one charge of possession of child pornography class 3, but the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office upgraded the charges to 3 counts of possession of child pornography class 2.

Deon Wallace

Tuesday, February 11, 32-year old Alex Abreu was arrested after authorities served a search warrant at a home after a tip alleged files containing child pornography were uploaded to social media accounts. Abreu faces 1 count of class 2 felony of possession of child pornography with additional charges pending.

Alex Abreu

