2 men assaulted in separate crimes

MGN

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are investigating two recent crimes which are not believed to be related.

The first happened about 12:45 pm, Saturday, near Bremer and Main streets. A man stated two men approached him and demanded money.

When the victim refused, one suspect punched the victim several times. Both suspects are males, black. The first was heavy-set and wore a gray-hooded sweatshirt and tray sweatpants. The second was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The second incident happened about noon, Sunday, near Illinois and Williams streets. Police responded to the hospital for a man who reported being approached by three men who punched and kicked him without any provocation.

The victim said he was knocked down and one suspect stole his wallet while he was on the ground. The victim was treated for his injuries. All three suspects were male; 2 black and 1 white.

Anyone with additional information regarding either crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 - TIPS

Danville Police

(217) 431 - 2250