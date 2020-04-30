2 men arrested in woman’s murder

Breaking News
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The body of a missing woman was recovered Wednesday. Kimberly Mattingly, 29, was last seen April 5. Her remains were found in rural Beecher City.

Christopher Glass
2 counts 1st degree murder; concealment of homicide

36-year old Christopher Glass, of Mason, is being charged with two counts of first degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and a parole violation warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Glass was arrested early Thursday morning by police in Terre Haute, Ind. His bond is set at $5 million. If convicted, the sentence for first degree murder is from 20-years to life; the sentence for concealment of a homicidal death ranges from 2-5 years.

Aaron Kaiser
Concealment of homicidal death

In addition, 37-year old Aaron Kaiser, of Beecher City, faces charges for concealment of homicidal death. Kaiser is being held in Effingham County pending a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information should call authorities.

ISP DCI
(217) 278 – 5004

