2 men arrested in woman’s murder

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The body of a missing woman was recovered Wednesday. Kimberly Mattingly, 29, was last seen April 5. Her remains were found in rural Beecher City.

Christopher Glass

2 counts 1st degree murder; concealment of homicide

36-year old Christopher Glass, of Mason, is being charged with two counts of first degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and a parole violation warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Glass was arrested early Thursday morning by police in Terre Haute, Ind. His bond is set at $5 million. If convicted, the sentence for first degree murder is from 20-years to life; the sentence for concealment of a homicidal death ranges from 2-5 years.

Aaron Kaiser

Concealment of homicidal death

In addition, 37-year old Aaron Kaiser, of Beecher City, faces charges for concealment of homicidal death. Kaiser is being held in Effingham County pending a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information should call authorities.

ISP DCI

(217) 278 – 5004