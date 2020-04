CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- After several days in the hospital, a Champaign man is recovering from COVID-19. But his family said his fight is not over because the virus did damage to more than just his body.

"I could barely breath," said Eugene Jackson. "and I just had to lay there and breath in and out slowly." Jackson got short of breath and though it was just from the dust that came with doing his job. But when the dust settled, he knew it was more than that.