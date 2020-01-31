2 hurt in single car crash

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident. It happened about 4:45 pm, Thursday, on Illinois Route 49 near County Road 1800N, just north of Brocton.

Authorities say 30-year old Shauna Campbell and a 14-year old, both of Marshall, were airlifted from the scene. Campbell was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle after her Dodge Caravan ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Both people were wearing seatbelts.