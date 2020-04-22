2 hurt in motorcycle accident

MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a single motorcycle accident. It happened about 5:30 pm, Tuesday, on Illinois Highway 161 at Moonglow Road.

Melvyn Creps, 18, of Salem, was driving when he applied the bike’s rear brake too hard for an unknown reason. He lost control and left the roadway ejecting both himself and Sara Mansker, 20, of Centralia, from the motorcycle.

Both were taken to an area hospital before being airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital. Neither was wearing a helmet. Creps was cited for a driver’s license classification violation, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The accident is under investigation.