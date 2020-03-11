2 face federal child sex crime charges

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people face charges of child sexual exploitation.

Ian Dukes, 37, of Georgetown, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor under 18 to engage in sexual activity, attempted sexual exploitation of the same minor, enticement of a second minor, sex trafficking of children and receiving child pornography of a second minor. Dukes was arrested in February.

Julie Snyder, 43, of Urbana, is charged with attempted enticement of a minor, under age 18, to engage in sexual activity. Snyder was arrested Friday.

Both are being held by the U.S. Marshals Service. Officials say the crimes happened in July 2019.

If convicted the penalty for enticement of a minor is 10 years to life in prison; the penalty for attempted sexual exploitation of a child is 15 to 30 years in prison; for sex trafficking of children the penalty is 15 years to life in prison; and, for receiving child pornography the penalty is five to 20 years in prison.