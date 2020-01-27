2 face drug charges

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people face charges after authorities served a search warrant Friday, January 24, at a home in the 1100-block of North Daniels, Springfield.

40-year old William Blair faces charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (class X) and possession of a controlled substance (class 1).

William Blair

Corvette Westerfield

27-year old Corvette Westerfield is charged with possession of a controlled substance (class 1).

Officials secured the search warrant after multiple buys of crack cocaine from Blair at the residence. Intelligence indicated Blair was armed and had extensive security set up at his home.

Investigators say Blair has an extensive criminal history having served time in IDOC for a felony narcotics case in 2015. Authorities say about 13 grams of suspected crack cocaine, about $4,500 in cash, a 2012 Audi A7 and 2017 Cadillac CT6 were seized.