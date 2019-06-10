Local News

2 face charges in recent home invasion

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 03:30 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 03:30 PM CDT

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two men face charges after a home invasion.

Police responded to the 1700-block of Salem Road, in Bloomington, about 5 am, Tuesday, June 4. A man reported two men entered his apartment, pointed a gun at him, pistol-whipped him and stole property. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Lorenzo Aken, 20, and Teon Williams, 19, are accused of home invasion with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm. Williams is additionally charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Each is being held on $200,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding this, or any other crime, is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers 
(309) 828-1111
Bloomington Police Department 
(309) 820 - 8888 
Detective Ty Klein  
(309) 434 - 2366
#201907244
 

Bloomington Police Department


