2 face charges in recent home invasion

Bloomington Police Department Lorenzo Aken & Teon Williams

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two men face charges after a home invasion.

Police responded to the 1700-block of Salem Road, in Bloomington, about 5 am, Tuesday, June 4. A man reported two men entered his apartment, pointed a gun at him, pistol-whipped him and stole property. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Lorenzo Aken, 20, and Teon Williams, 19, are accused of home invasion with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm. Williams is additionally charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Each is being held on $200,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding this, or any other crime, is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.

McLean County Crime Stoppers

(309) 828-1111

Bloomington Police Department

(309) 820 - 8888

Detective Ty Klein

(309) 434 - 2366

#201907244

