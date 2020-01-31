2 face charges for meth sales

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people face charges after a narcotics search warrant was executed. It happened Thursday in the 1400-block of North 28th Street, Springfield.

29-year old Brian Hiler and 43-year old Danielle Sherwood are accused of manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Brian Hiler

Danielle Sherwood Courtesy: Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say the sheriff’s Drug Interdiction and Response Team made multiple controlled buys from Hiler at his residence and Sherwood sold the drug to an informant at the home as well. A negligible amount of suspected methamphetamine, digital scale, cellphone, DVR for security camera and a bulletproof vest were confiscated.

A minor child was found in the home which had no electricity. Further charges are pending based on the bulletproof vest and sale of illegal narcotics with a child present. The child has been placed in the custody of DCFS.

Investigators say Hiler has several criminal cases pending including a recent burglary.