2 educators named Shining Stars

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two area educators have been honored by the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation (CUSF) with the 2020 Shining Star Awards.

Darcy Silver is a literacy interventionist at Leal Elementary School, in Urbana. Silver’s numerous roles during her career include focusing on early childhood education, classroom teaching, kindergarten transition team coordinator, support for at-risk students in the 21st Century SPLASH program plus developing Literacy and Science Night activities.

Kirstin Sowers is a K – 12 ESL coach/coordinator in Champaign. Sowers has been devoted to English language learning for almost 20-years. Nearly two dozen of her peers presented support for her recognition in this year’s award.

Both will receive a $500 grant from CUSF for their classrooms. For more information, call (217) 398 – 2873 or click here.

