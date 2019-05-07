2 charged w/battery & unlawful restraint

Champaign County Sheriff's Office William Farrell & Summer Naqvi

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Two UI students from Champaign face charges of aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

William Farrell, 23, and Summer Naqvi, 21, were arrested Monday.

Police say a victim, acquainted with Naqvi, reported the pair visited him at his home in the 400-block of East University.

The victim told police a short time later, Farrell began a fight with him and held him at knifepoint while Naqvi accessed the student's computer.

The victim was not hurt. The investigation is ongoing.