2 charged w/battery & unlawful restraint
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Two UI students from Champaign face charges of aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful restraint.
William Farrell, 23, and Summer Naqvi, 21, were arrested Monday.
Police say a victim, acquainted with Naqvi, reported the pair visited him at his home in the 400-block of East University.
The victim told police a short time later, Farrell began a fight with him and held him at knifepoint while Naqvi accessed the student's computer.
The victim was not hurt. The investigation is ongoing.
