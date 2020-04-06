2 Carle facilities dedicated as RTCs

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As of Monday morning, Carle is dedicating two facilities as respiratory treatment centers.

Carle Urbana on Windsor and Carle Mahomet will be open daily for patients with symptoms consistent with the virus causing COVID-19 and other seasonal respiratory illnesses. The locations will accept walk-ins but appointments are highly encouraged.

Those experiencing a fever, dry cough or trouble breathing should call a primary care physician or COVID-19 hotline to schedule an appointment.

Carle Urbana on Windsor RTC

Daily, including holidays

8 am – 8 pm

Carle Mahomet RTC

Monday – Friday

8 am – 5 pm

Closed Noon – 1 pm

Carle Champaign on Curtis and Carle Monticello remain open during normal business hours for those not experiencing respiratory symptoms to meet all other primary and specialty care needs.

Providers at these locations will assess patients with respiratory symptoms, but they would then be directed to the nearest RTC facility.

Regular appointments may be postponed, handled by phone or be conducted by virtual communication. All Carle Emergency Departments are open for those needing immediate care for life-threatening situations.