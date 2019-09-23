2 burglaries investigated

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating two burglaries and criminal damage to property.

The first was a smash-and-grab about 1 am, July 11, at T-Mobile, in the 2500-block of North Prospect. Someone broke into the front door glass and took off with numerous cellphones and watches.

The next day, July 12, about 8 pm, a second burglary took place at the same place. Two men entered the store, looked at cellphones and each ran out taking one.

The total loss of merchandise is more than $7,600. The suspects are males, black; one is taller with a heavier build and dreadlocks in a ponytail. The second was shorter, average build with short hair.

