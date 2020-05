DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The bodies of two people were found in a one-car detached garage in the 1600-block of East Main Street about 7 pm, Monday.

A 24-year old man was found lying on the floor outside an open driver’s door of a vehicle and a 23-year old woman was found inside the vehicle.

Neither body showed external trauma and no weapons were found at the scene. The vehicle did not have any gas in it. Autopsies are s scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

No other information was released.