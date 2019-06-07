2 arrests after arrest warrant issued

Charleston Police Department Devell Wilson & Alexis Schwartz

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police arrested two people while serving a search warrant.

Officers responded to the 1100-block of 2nd Street after receiving a tip Devell Wilson, 25, was at a residence.

Alexis Schwartz, 25, told authorities Wilson was not at the home.

Upon gaining permission to enter, officers found Wilson and arrested him on an outstanding warrant for violating an order of protection.

Schwartz was arrested for concealing/aiding a fugitive.