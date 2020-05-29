2 arrested on drug charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men face drug charges after an arrest last week. About 10 am, Thursday, May 21, authorities stopped a vehicle leaving a home in the 800-block of Monroe Avenue for a minor traffic violation. A K-9 was used during the stop and alerted to the presence of drugs.

A search of the vehicle yielded a suspected used needle and suspected heroin residue. A probable cause search of the people in the vehicle resulted in the recovery of nearly $2,100 in cash.

An East Central Illinois Drug Task Force warrant was later executed on the residence and resulted in the seizure of more than 15-grams of suspected methamphetamine, a controlled substance believed to be clonazepam and other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

30-year old Dustin Pearcy, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. 28-year old Andrew May, of Mattoon, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

