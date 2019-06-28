2 arrested on drug charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people face drug charges after a search warrant was served. The East Central Illinois Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Mattoon Police Department and the Coles County Crisis Response Team, executed the warrant in the 1400-block of Marshall Avenue, about 2:50 pm, Thursday.

Authorities seized more than 26-grams of heroin, individually package for sale, more than 20-grams of cocaine individually packaged as well as $1,800 cash.

46-year old Yacub Koger was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver both drugs and obstruction of justice. 29-year old Iykama Middleton was arrested and charged with possession of both drugs and obstruction of justice. Authorities say both tried to destroy the evidence when officers entered with the warrant.