2 arrested in man's murder
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two men now face murder charges for an October 2018 shooting death.
Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1300-block of North Oak Street, about 8:40 pm, October 30, 2018. 27-year old Trevonte Kirkwood died from his injuries.
Wednesday, arrest warrants were issued for 19-year old Jordyn Thornton, of Bloomington, and 21-year old Quentin Jackson, of Peoria.
Authorities say Thornton was already in custody in McLean County on unrelated charges. Bond for Thornton is $1.5 million.
Thursday morning, the US Marshal's Violent Fugitive Task Force took Jackson into custody without incident. His bond is set at $1 million.
While arrests have been made, authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward up to $1,000.
McLean County Crime Stoppers
(309) 828-1111
Bloomington Police Department
(309) 820 - 8888
Detective Jeff Engle
(309) 434 - 2371
Detective Paul Jones
