2 arrested after single car crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was taken to the hospital after a single car crash and the driver faces charges. It happened Sunday night on I-70.

State police say the driver, 29-year old James Smith, slammed on the brakes and lost control of the car. It then crossed the center line and went into a ditch.

Smith was ticketed for DUI, having open alcohol, improper lane usage, not reporting an accident with injuries and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

A passenger, 29-year old Terrence Miller, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Another passenger, 35-year old Nicole Howland, was was taken to the hospital, for injuries, but her condition is not known.

