1  of  4
Closings
Jacksonville District #117 Pana Unit 8 Pleasant Plains Routt Catholic High School

2 area teachers finalists for excellence award

Local News

by: , http://www.goldenapple.org

Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two Central Illinois teachers are among 30 educators selected as finalists for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

In a highly competitive process, the 30, representing just 4% of a record-setting 732 nominations received from 64 counties, include teachers who influence students with significant, positive, lasting impacts on their lives.

  • Jennifer Smith
  • Gina Romer
Finalists for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching

Jennifer Smith is an 8th grade science teacher at Monticello Middle School, in Monticello; Gina Romer is a 7th/8th grade social-emotional learning, English language arts teacher at Ulysses S. Grant Middle School, in Springfield. Ten recipients of the award for excellence will be chosen and honored February 22.

Finalists for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.