2 area teachers finalists for excellence award

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two Central Illinois teachers are among 30 educators selected as finalists for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

In a highly competitive process, the 30, representing just 4% of a record-setting 732 nominations received from 64 counties, include teachers who influence students with significant, positive, lasting impacts on their lives.

Jennifer Smith



Gina Romer Finalists for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching



Jennifer Smith is an 8th grade science teacher at Monticello Middle School, in Monticello; Gina Romer is a 7th/8th grade social-emotional learning, English language arts teacher at Ulysses S. Grant Middle School, in Springfield. Ten recipients of the award for excellence will be chosen and honored February 22.

Finalists for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching

For more information, click here.