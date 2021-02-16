2/16/21 WCIA 3 News at 10

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Illinois (15-5) survived once again in a closely contested match-up, this time against the Northwestern Wildcats (6-13) 73-66.

Illinois got off to one of their better starts of the season, leading Northwestern 25-7 at one point. Sophomore Kofi Cockburn was in trouble early, but Giorgi Bezhanishvili picked up the slack in his absence with 10 first half points. Junior Ayo Dosunmu had a quiet first half falling his Big Ten career-best 31 against Nebraska. He only had three points.