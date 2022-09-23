CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — Cerro Gordo hosted its annual Homecoming parade today, and one participant uniquely took part in it.

Janet Crandall, a 92-year-old woman of Cerro Gordo, rode a three-wheeled bike in the parade. Crandall followed behind the trailer of her graduating class of 1947 from Cerro Gordo. Not only did she graduate from Cerro Gordo, but she also taught elementary school for Cerro Gordo Schools for 25 years.

“I was told I would be honored at the homecoming parade. I knew the ones honored were always on a convertible, and I thought that didn’t sound like any fun, but I could ride my three-wheeler,” Crandall said of her decision to ride her bike. “That would be fun. And I had a fun time doing it. I waved at a lot of people, some of them I knew, some of them I didn’t. It was great.”





Photos courtesy of Amber Adams

She rides her bike often.

“Almost every morning when the weather is nice,” Crandall said. “When it is not nice, I have a stationary bike in the house I ride. I take lots of walks too.”

“She has worn out four stationary bicycles already,” granddaughter Amber Adams, said. “The first one she had belonged to her dad, which she inherited after he passed away.”