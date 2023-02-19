PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Paxton Police Chief Coy Cornett says that a 19-year-old teenager from Danville is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head in Paxton Saturday evening.

Chief Cornett says the department was contacted by the Gibson Area Hospital about the victim. Paxton Police then responded to the 600 block N. American St., where a pistol was found.

Police say the victim was taken to Carle Hospital for observation and is in stable condition.

Chief Cornett says this is an isolated incident and there is no danger or threat to the community.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson City Police Department, and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate the situation.

The police department is requesting anyone with information to contact them at (217) 379-4315 or the Ford County Crime Stoppers at (217) 379-2109. They also advise any residents in the area who have a camera system that contains evidence to also contact them.